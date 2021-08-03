Filipino Hip Hop 206: isangmahal

As part of Sound & Vision’s miniseries exploring the Filipino influence on Seattle’s hip hop scene, today we highlight isangmahal arts kollective. KEXP’s Gabriel Teodros speaks with MCs Prometheus Brown (aka Geo of Blue Scholars) and El Dia (co-founder of Youth Speaks Seattle) about how local arts collective isangmahal was foundational in the work they did and created a much-needed all ages space that gave rise to some talented MCs in the city.