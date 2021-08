TOKYO (AP) — A French super heavyweight boxer sat on the Olympic ring apron in protest after being disqualified from his quarterfinal bout because of an intentional head butt. Mourad Aliev reacted with outrage when referee Andy Mustacchio disqualified him. The referee determined Aliev had intentionally used his head to clash with British opponent Frazer Clarke. Clarke appeared to have significant cuts near both of his eyes. Aliev sat down on the canvas just outside the ropes and above the steps leading down to the arena floor after the verdict was announced.