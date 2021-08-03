3 Strategies to Help Golfers Get the Most Out of the Weight Room

Golf is a wonderful game that many people are able to play for the majority of their life. While most people play it as a game of leisure, competitive golfers are athletes in need of time in the weight-room to optimize performance and reduce the risk of injury. I have previously written on “3 Factors to Consider when Training Swimmers,” which will have some similarities to this article. Athletes of both sports need to get in the weight room, but most people do not understand why these athletes would need to strength train. A well-designed strength program can help Golfers increase their driving distance, boost their accuracy and avoid injury.