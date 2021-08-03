Cancel
Steelers' Mason Rudolph named starter for HOF Game; Najee Harris will play in all four preseason games

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and Joe Haden will be among the Steelers' veterans who won't be on the field when the Steelers face the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers will open the game with Mason Rudolph under center. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also announced on Tuesday that rookie running back Najee Harris will not only play on Thursday, he will participate in each of the Steelers' four preseason games.

