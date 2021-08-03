How Our Family Discovered the Gift of Time
I’m writing this as I watch the peach, purple and blue sunrise over the mountains and through a community of Aspen trees that envelope our little cabin in Fairplay, Colorado. Our faithful dog, Harry is by my side and my family is sleeping peacefully. Tomorrow, I’ll be flying my kids, Lily Love (4 years) and Bear (1 year) back home to New York, while my husband James starts his cross country journey home with a truck full of clothes, toys and his four-legged best friend.redtri.com
