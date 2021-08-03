Three wanted in deadly Visalia shooting arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Visalia were arrested in Bakersfield last week. The Visalia Police Department said on Wednesday just before midnight, officers were sent to the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue after receiving reports of two men suffering from gunshot wounds. When they arrived, the officers provided assistance to the men, who were subsequently transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.