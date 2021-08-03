Company owned by Justice family owes almost $10 million on federal court judgment

ASHLAND It is the established intent of the Justice System to uphold the laws of the country, and thereby ensure the safety of society. When laws are broken, especially in the case of violent crime, the members of society depend upon that Justice System to prosecute those who commit these crimes in a timely and ethical manner for the good of all society’s members — beyond that, for the families of those impacted by violent crime, the ultimate ruling of the Justice System might constitute their only closure for the loss of a loved one. Subverting this ruling constitutes an assault on the dignity of society as a whole.