Company owned by Justice family owes almost $10 million on federal court judgment

By Chris Dickerson
West Virginia Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKLEY – A company owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family owes almost $10 million related to a federal court judgment that was handed down almost two years ago. According to an Abstract of Judgment filed in U.S. District Court, judgment was rendered September 16, 2019, against Kirby Land Company after it had been sued the previous year by Komatsu, which manufactures construction, mining, forestry and military equipment as well as diesel engines and industrial equipment.

