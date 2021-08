I remember picking my kids up from school in March of 2020, just before the New York City shutdown. We left my fourth grader’s trumpet in the classroom because we knew we’d be back at some point to pick it up. We said goodbye to a few friends and teachers and headed home to have a snack. I didn’t know what to expect that day, but I looked forward to slowing down and getting some extra sleep. It would be nice not to wake up an hour before the rest of my family to work out, pack lunches, and iron uniforms, even if it was just for a few weeks. And I knew that home was the safest place for us to be while we waited for more information. I didn’t know that a few weeks would turn into a year and a half and that we would lose family, friends, and neighbors in the process.