WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in U.S. custody at the Mexican border, federal government officials said Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to migrants soon after they cross into the United States, two agency officials with knowledge of the plan told The Washington Post. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plan, which has not been finalized.