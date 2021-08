While Zalman is, perhaps, something of a relatively fringe brand when it comes to PC components, it’s hard to deny that they have been exceptionally busy over the last few years in bringing new and truly innovative products to the market. With the release of the new Zalman CNPS17X air cooler, therefore, while this might initially appear to just be another generic ARGB cooling solution, it actually comes packed with a lot of clever technology and features that even the savviest of PC consumers will likely be impressed with!