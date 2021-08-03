Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported second quarter 2021 results. Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The rate of global lodging recovery accelerated during the second quarter and momentum has continued into July. We are particularly pleased with the resilience of RevPAR [1] in markets where consumers feel safe traveling. Worldwide occupancy continued to build, reaching 51 percent for the quarter. We also saw strong improvement in global average daily rate in the second quarter, which was down only 17 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.
