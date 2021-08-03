Olympian Raven Saunders' mother dies days following her silver medal win
Clarissa Saunders, the mother of U.S. track and field star Raven Saunders, has died just days after her daughter won her first Olympic medal. The elder Saunders passed away while in Orlando, Florida, according to a Tuesday report from NBC affiliate WCBD-TV in Saunders' hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Saunders was in Orlando attending a viewing party to watch her 25-year-old daughter compete at the Tokyo Olympics.www.today.com
