Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Olympian Raven Saunders' mother dies days following her silver medal win

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarissa Saunders, the mother of U.S. track and field star Raven Saunders, has died just days after her daughter won her first Olympic medal. The elder Saunders passed away while in Orlando, Florida, according to a Tuesday report from NBC affiliate WCBD-TV in Saunders' hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Saunders was in Orlando attending a viewing party to watch her 25-year-old daughter compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Medal#Track And Field#Nbc#Wcbd Tv#Team Usa#Usa Track Field#The Usopc Usatf#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Posted by
FanBuzz

Alex Morgan Fell in Love With a Soccer Player & Started a Family

Apologies to the many Stars and Stripes fans who were hoping U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan is still single. Not that fans ever had a chance of kicking it off with the famed striker, but she married her college sweetheart in 2014. Alex Morgan, known to some for looks,...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Celebritieskrcgtv.com

Tokyo Olympics: Bruce Springsteen's daughter to debut with USA's equestrian team

FRANKFORT, Ky. — American singer Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen will be heading to Tokyo 2020 after being named in USA’s equestrian team alongside Olympic medalists Kent Farrington (riding Gazelle), Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue), and McLain Ward (riding Contagious). This will be the first Olympics for 29-year-old Springsteen, an alternate...
CelebritiesWTOP

Last stand: Outspoken Berry says goodbye to the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The stage was all hers, so Gwen Berry pounded on her chest and extended her right fist after she was introduced for the hammer throw final at the Olympics. The meaning behind the gesture remained the same: To highlight social and racial inequities. There will be no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy