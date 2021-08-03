Cancel
Colorado State

US women’s volleyball likely down 2 starters, including Colorado’s Jordyn Poulter, for quarterfinals

By Josh Dubow
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren’t expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.

