ClickOrlando.com consultant Jim Brady joins Knight Foundation

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital news leader Jim Brady, CEO of Spirited Media, will join the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as vice president/journalism. Brady developed local news sites Billy Penn in Philadelphia, The Incline in Pittsburgh and Denverite in Denver, which had a mobile-first approach and a business focus on events and membership as core revenue lines. Brady sold the sites in 2019, and he currently serves as a consultant for Graham Media, the parent company of ClickOrlando.com.

