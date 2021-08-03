ClickOrlando.com consultant Jim Brady joins Knight Foundation
Digital news leader Jim Brady, CEO of Spirited Media, will join the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as vice president/journalism. Brady developed local news sites Billy Penn in Philadelphia, The Incline in Pittsburgh and Denverite in Denver, which had a mobile-first approach and a business focus on events and membership as core revenue lines. Brady sold the sites in 2019, and he currently serves as a consultant for Graham Media, the parent company of ClickOrlando.com.www.clickorlando.com
