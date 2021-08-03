ClickOrlando.com consultant Jim Brady joins Knight Foundation

New York Women in Communications announces the honorees for its 2021 Matrix Awards. The honorees include Weber Shandwick executive vice president, global diversity equity & inclusion Judith Harrison; New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman; actor Awkwafina and Spotify chief content & advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff. A private ceremony at the Lighthouse at Pier Sixty in New York City on Sept. 27 will celebrate the winners in person, while the public can celebrate at a virtual event to be held Oct. 18. NYWICI’s 2021 college scholarship recipients will also be honored at the event. To date, NYWICI has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to support young women and their academic and professional pursuits. NYWICI is opening access to the virtual event for anyone who would like to attend, but asks attendees to donate to the organization when they register. Donations from the Matrix Awards go to support NYWICI operations as well as its scholarships and educational programs.