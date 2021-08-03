Animals Best Friends: Loving boys need a new forever home
Animals Best Friends has accepted two courtesy listings that are awesome dogs that need good homes. Rip is a handsome lab mix who is two years old. This boy is housebroken and very attentive to his person. Rip listens well to commands and adores attention. He walks well on a leash and loves going for walks. He loves to play fetch, go on car rides and cuddle on the couch. He does well with most dogs and kids but not cats. Rip is a big boy at 74 pounds, and he is all love.www.examiner.net
