Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been in the public spotlight ever since she began dating Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II. Sarah and Andrew wed in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in July 1986, according to Town & Country, which only sparked more interest in the woman who had married into the British royal family. Over the years, they welcomed Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie into the world before separating in 1992 and revealing that they were divorcing in 1996.