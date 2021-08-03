Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland County, WI

Air Quality Alert issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
County
Iron County, WI
County
Douglas County, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Bayfield, WI
County
Ashland County, WI
County
Bayfield County, WI
County
Sawyer County, WI
City
Burnett, WI
City
Washburn, WI
County
Burnett County, WI
City
Ashland, WI
County
Price County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Air Quality Alert#Aqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy