Schenectady, NY

Police: Passerby discovers body under Mont Pleasant MS bleachers in Schenectady; Suicide suspected

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URVND_0bGVo5sd00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Police at the scene Tuesday morning

SCHENECTADY – A passerby discovered a body under the bleachers at Mont Pleasant Middle School Tuesday morning and police are calling the death a suicide.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police determined the death of the person, described as male, to be from suicide, a spokesman said.

Police did not have information on how long the person’s body had been there. That remained under investigation, police said.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all calls are confidential. The National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention.

Categories: News, Schenectady County

Comments / 3

