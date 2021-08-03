Cancel
NFL

Culley won't say why Watson missed practice with Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. “Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said. Watson was on the field for the team’s first five practices but only participated in individual drills while...

www.chron.com

