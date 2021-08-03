How Do We Solve the Homeless Problem in St. Cloud?

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud Hospital now has 15 positive cases of COVID-19 with 5 of those in the ICU. Those numbers are up from the week before. He says the majority of cases in the hospital are unvaccinated people. Morris says it is rare for someone who is vaccinated to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms. He says they don't test people locally for whether they have the Delta variant or a different form of COVID-19 but those numbers are put together state wide. Morris says the state indicates that 75% of the new cases are the Delta variant. He says the Delta variant is more contagious and has shown that vaccinated aren't as protected from the Delta variant. Morris says a booster to protect vaccinated and unvaccinated people is in the works and could be available as early as this fall.