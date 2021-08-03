Cancel
Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista police seeking suspected scammers

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLA VISTA -- Police are seeking to arrest four people in connection with scamming thousands of dollars from elderly people. Arrest warrants have been issued for Adam Houston, 35, of Reeds, Mo.; Shannon Myers, 43, of Carthage, Mo.; Makayla Houston, 32, of Jasper, Mo.; and LeRoy Ellis Stark III, 31, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release from Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city of Bella Vista. The four are wanted on charges of theft of property and abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

www.arkansasonline.com

