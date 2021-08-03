Bella Vista police seeking suspected scammers

BELLA VISTA -- Police are seeking to arrest four people in connection with scamming thousands of dollars from elderly people. Arrest warrants have been issued for Adam Houston, 35, of Reeds, Mo.; Shannon Myers, 43, of Carthage, Mo.; Makayla Houston, 32, of Jasper, Mo.; and LeRoy Ellis Stark III, 31, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release from Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city of Bella Vista. The four are wanted on charges of theft of property and abuse of an endangered or impaired person.