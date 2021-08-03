Displaying items by tag: NAACP

Cancel
Richmond County, NC

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

Cases involving Barber, CON await N.C. Court of Appeals in-person hearings

RALEIGH — Cases involving a high-profile political activist and a controversial state medical regulation await the N.C. Court of Appeals as it returns to regular in-person hearings in August.

Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:07

Judge blocks voter ID law for entire 2020 election cycle

RALEIGH — Barring a successful and rapid appeal, North Carolina’s voter ID requirement for the March 2020 primary looks dead.

Tuesday, 08 January 2019 16:30

Gloria Mask to be honored at MLK events this weekend

HAMLET — Gloria Mask knew there was power in presence.

And she realized that the real power was consistency, showing up and riding the bus to Moral Monday marches in Raleigh; to NAACP executive committee meetings in Richmond County; to Hamlet City Council meetings and the swearing in of the first Black fire chief in Hamlet; protesting a potential poisonous landfill in Richmond County; or calling and writing Sen. Jesse Helms to remove the carcass of the Imperial Chicken Plant in Hamlet in 1992.

Thursday, 03 January 2019 17:59

Committee announces events to honor MLK in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee has four days of events scheduled this year to honor the fallen civil rights hero using the theme “Unity: Yes We Can!”

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

Stuff the Bus hauls in 32K supplies for Richmond County students

ROCKINGHAM — A group of student volunteers spent part of their Wednesday loading more than 30,000 supplies on a school bus parked in front of Walmart. The volunteers, from the Richmond Senior High School Beta Club and National Honor Society, sorted paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks and other supplies on the seats for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
Richmond County, NC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County COVID relief funds held up by 'bureaucratic process'

ROCKINGHAM — After several months, Richmond County is “still in the pipeline” to receive funding to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments. County Manager Brian Land told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening that he and local health officials are being told the $900,000 Community Development Block Grant is “in a holding pattern” — something they’ve been told by the N.C. Department of Commerce for about the past five months.
Rockingham, NC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

COVID-related deaths in Richmond County now at 107

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Tuesday announced the 107th COVID-related death since April of 2020 and the sixth since last Friday. According to the Health Department, the race and gender breakdown is as follows: 19 African American females, 16 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two American Indian males, 31 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males.
Pinehurst, NC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

Harm reduction kits available through Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium

PINEHURST — Working to reduce the risk of opioid overdoses, members of the Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium have developed kits designed to help minimize harm events. The SORC is a group of agencies in Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties representing health care, law enforcement, behavioral health, public health, county government and other non-profit organizations.
Catawba County, NC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS expands COVID-19 Community Health Worker program

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker program, bringing it statewide. El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development, One to One with Youth, Southeastern Healthcare NC and Vidant Health – to aid in North Carolina’s efforts to connect those affected by COVID-19 with needed support, including assistance with COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition to the selection of two new vendors, Kepro, Southeastern Healthcare NC and Vidant Health are expanding the counties they serve.
Washington, DC Posted by
The Richmond Observer

Hudson bashes proposed new federal gun regulation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson took aim this week at a proposed federal regulation that targets pistol stabilizing braces. Hudson led a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday drawing attention to the issue. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives proposed the rule in June. The news conference...

