Displaying items by tag: NAACP

Cases involving Barber, CON await N.C. Court of Appeals in-person hearings

RALEIGH — Cases involving a high-profile political activist and a controversial state medical regulation await the N.C. Court of Appeals as it returns to regular in-person hearings in August.

Thursday, 02 January 2020 13:07

Judge blocks voter ID law for entire 2020 election cycle

RALEIGH — Barring a successful and rapid appeal, North Carolina’s voter ID requirement for the March 2020 primary looks dead.

Tuesday, 08 January 2019 16:30

Gloria Mask to be honored at MLK events this weekend

HAMLET — Gloria Mask knew there was power in presence.

And she realized that the real power was consistency, showing up and riding the bus to Moral Monday marches in Raleigh; to NAACP executive committee meetings in Richmond County; to Hamlet City Council meetings and the swearing in of the first Black fire chief in Hamlet; protesting a potential poisonous landfill in Richmond County; or calling and writing Sen. Jesse Helms to remove the carcass of the Imperial Chicken Plant in Hamlet in 1992.

Thursday, 03 January 2019 17:59

Committee announces events to honor MLK in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee has four days of events scheduled this year to honor the fallen civil rights hero using the theme “Unity: Yes We Can!”

