Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO's pandemic project faces cash crunch amid vaccine, oxygen shortages

By Francesco Guarascio
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* WHO needs $11.5 bln urgently to fight Delta variant

* $7.7 bln needed for oxygen, tests, face masks

* $3.8 bln needed urgently to buy COVID-19 vaccines

* Worries some wealthy nations bypassing WHO’s scheme

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $11.5 billion in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a draft report seen by Reuters shows, amid worries wealthy nations are partly bypassing its COVID-19 programmes.

A large portion of the cash being requested from the WHO’s partners is needed to buy tests, oxygen and face masks in poorer nations, says the document which is expected to be released this week. And a quarter of it would be to buy hundreds of millions of vaccines for them that would otherwise go elsewhere.

The paper, still subject to changes, outlines the results and financial needs of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), the programme co-led by the WHO to distribute fairly COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

The programme, set up at the start of the pandemic, remains vastly underfunded, and its coordinators are now acknowledging it will remain so as many governments look to address global COVID needs “differently”, an ACT-A official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As a result, it has cut by nearly $5 billion its total request for funds, the document shows. But it still needs $16.8 billion, almost as much as what has been raised so far, and $7.7 billion is required urgently.

The document also calls for a further $3.8 billion, on top of the $7.7 billion, to take up options for 760 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that would be delivered next year.

“These options to buy need to be exercised in the coming months or vaccine doses will be lost,” the document warns.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week said that $7.7 billion were urgently needed, but did not give a breakdown of planned spending, and did not say how much extra money was needed for vaccines.

The WHO was not immediately available to comment.

The latest cash crunch will underscore concerns about the long-term future of the programme, which has struggled to secure supplies and equipment to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 4.2 million.

The vaccine portion of the project, called COVAX, is increasingly reliant on donations from wealthy nations, rather than its own supplies, after key manufacturer India restricted exports of shots to boost domestic vaccinations.

But the United States, European Union and Japan have also donated vaccines directly to countries as part of their vaccine diplomacy drives. Japan has also said it’s a quicker process than going through COVAX.

Some countries have provided equipment directly to others too. Last month, Australia said it would donate oxygen-related equipment, antigen test-kits as well as vaccines to Indonesia.

The plea for cash comes as a review of the ACT-A gets under way, with France, Germany and Canada among the countries steering the process. A report on the programme’s results and shortcomings is expected in September by consultancy Dalberg Global Development Advisors, the ACT-A official said.

OXYGEN NEEDS

Among ACT-A’s immediate needs are $1.2 billion for oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients in poorer countries where supplies are low, the report says.

Oxygen has moved up the priority list given vaccines are not available, the ACT-A official said, highlighting the repercussions from the shortage of shots as the Delta variant spreads to 132 countries.

COVAX has delivered about 180 million vaccines, far short of its 2 billion target by the end of this year.

Oxygen is needed to “control the exponential death surges caused by the Delta variant,” the document says.

Global demand for medical oxygen is currently more than a dozen times greater than before the pandemic, the document says, but many countries are struggling to access sufficient supplies.

The urgent need for the most basic treatment against COVID-19 one and a half years into the pandemic shows how little has been done to combat the virus in most of the world, the ACT-A official said, noting: “There hasn’t been much progress. What was urgent three months ago is still urgent now.”

“Inequity in access to life-saving COVID-19 tools has never been more apparent,” the document says.

In rich nations, most people have already been vaccinated, including the younger who are less at risk from COVID-19, whereas in poorer nations the most vulnerable are still waiting for a first dose and there is a lack of basic materials, such as face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Avoidable death and unsustainable pressure on health systems is mounting in many countries due to insufficient access to oxygen and PPE,” the document says.

At least $1.7 billion are urgently needed to buy protective devices for healthcare workers in poorer nations, the document says, and another $2.4 billion are needed to boost testing in low-income countries.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Vaccinations#The Who#Access#Covid#Covax#European Union#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci says US is on a DELTA covid 'trajectory that looks strikingly similar' to the UK and predicts America will record up to 200K cases per day before seeing a sharp decline

The nation's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is currently on a trajectory in its Indian 'Delta' Covid outbreak that is similar to the one seen in the UK earlier this year. In a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria receives four million Covid-19 vaccine doses from US

Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States on Sunday as the West African nation steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections. The doses, which came on two planes, were received by officials from the UN children agency UNICEF on behalf...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

WHO warns of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning on the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle Eastern region, saying conditions are reaching a "critical point." In a press release Tuesday, WHO reported that multiple countries including Libya, Iran, Iraq, Tunisia, Lebanon and Morocco have all seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases after having seen 8 weeks of consecutive decreases.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thailand to join COVAX, acknowledging low vaccine supply

BANGKOK — (AP) — The head of Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute apologized Wednesday for the country's slow and inadequate rollout of coronavirus vaccines, promising it will join the U.N.-backed COVAX program to receive supplies from its pool of donated vaccines next year. Thailand is battling a punishing coronavirus surge that...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

Indians have expressed shock and anger after a junior health minister told parliament that no Covid deaths had been reported due to oxygen shortages. Hospitals across the country ran out of oxygen in April and May during a deadly second wave - there were daily reports of people dying from a lack of oxygen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy