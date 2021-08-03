FirstHealth restricting visitation in hospitals, emergency departments and clinics as COVID-19 cases rise

PINEHURST — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Sandhills, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has implemented new visitor restrictions across the health system. Beginning Aug. 3, 2021, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics.

For hospital inpatients, the support person can rotate, but only one person will be allowed inside the facility at a time. Surgical and emergency department patients are encouraged to identify one healthy adult support person for the duration of the patient’s stay. As a reminder, waiting rooms are closed for visitors of inpatients. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed, and no visitation is allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations.

Other safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 remain in place at all FirstHealth facilities. Patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask throughout their time in the hospital or clinic. Visitors should not visit FirstHealth locations if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, new and unexplained cough, shortness of breath, or if they have encountered a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

FirstHealth’s updated visitation policy allows the following: