Three people have been shot in a workplace attack in Nashville, Tennessee.The shooting took place at Smile Direct Club shortly before 6am on Tuesday morning, when a male employee went into the building during a shift change and opened fire.Following the attack, a man carrying a weapon and believed to be the shooter was spotted by police close to where the incident took place.The suspect left the building as officers responded to the attack, but he was spotted at a nearby intersection. After telling the man to drop his weapon, police fired at the suspect. Nashville Police Department spokesman...