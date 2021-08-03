Cancel
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Health Department offering $25 cards for vaccine recipients, drivers

By Press Release
Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
NCDHHS

ROCKINGHAM — As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $25 Summer Cards at the Richmond County Health Department to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

Starting Aug. 3, 2021, the Richmond County Health Department will offer $25 Summer Cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last. Cards are for the first dose only for both the person being vaccinated and the driver.

In addition to providing a $25 Summer Card to those who get their first dose of vaccine, those who drive others will receive a $25 Summer Card each time they drive someone to an appointment at the completion of the vaccination. This helps offset the costs for those who help family, friends, and neighbors find their spot for a vaccine and drive them to their shots.

Getting vaccinated and helping others do the same protects you from COVID-19 and against hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials have proven that the vaccines are safe and effective with more than 150 million people in the U.S. who have been safely vaccinated. And as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading cross the country-mostly through unvaccinated people — it’s critical that North Carolinians get vaccinated now.

Those interested in more information can also visit YOURSPOTYOURSHOT.NC.GOV or call 888-675-4567.

