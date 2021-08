James Blake will follow his recent covers EP with a proper new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due September 10 via UMG (pre-order). The first single is "Say What You Will," and its video stars Finneas, brother/collaborator of Billie Eilish (who he covers on that covers EP). It's a somber, understated song, and you can listen and watch the video below. "The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing," James says. "Comparison really is the thief of joy." The album also features appearances by SZA, JID, Swavay, and Monica Martin. Full tracklist below too.