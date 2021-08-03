Cancel
Public Health

Healthcare staff face rising violence worldwide: WHO

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Over 2,700 attacks on healthcare workers and patients have been recorded in 17 countries or territories affected by conflicts since Dec. 2017, killing 700 people and injuring more than 2,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said here on Tuesday. Presenting the findings of the WHO's...

Health ServicesVoice of America

WHO: Health Care Under Siege in Areas of Conflict

GENEVA - The World Health Organization says more than 700 health care workers and patients were killed, more than 2,000 injured, and hundreds of health facilities destroyed in countries of conflict between 2018 and 2020. A three-year analysis was carried out in 17 conflict-ridden countries and territories, including Ethiopia, Yemen,...
Public HealthPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

OSF Healthcare requiring employees get vaccinated as cases rise

OSF Healthcare announced last week that they will require all their employees, mission partners, as they call them, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Leadership says that they “thoughtfully” made this decision based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mike Cruz, M.D., OSF’s Chief Operating Officer says. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients.” He goes on that, “Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.” Hundreds of healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit or been fired after being forced to be inoculated against COVID-19. U.S. COVID cases have been gaining in the last 3 weeks, and some projections say the Delta variant will continue to gain steam through summer and fall. The way the Delta variant is transmitted is the same— it is inhaled, usually in indoor spaces — but is thought to be twice as contagious as the original virus.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Healthcare facilities feel the impact of COVID cases rising

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As cases of COVID climb in Northwest Florida, we're learning even our healthcare facilities are feeling the impact. Channel 3 spoke with leaders at Community Health Northwest Florida about the challenges they're facing. Leaders are saying like restaurants, they're experiencing staffing issues and positive cases. The reopening...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Government must set up Covid vaccine centres at university campuses, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government must set up vaccine centres at university campuses across the country to make sure more students get double jabbed by the autumn, says Labour.The government’s reported plan to enforce mandatory jabs for students before they can return to lectures or halls has triggered a fierce backlash, with student unions branding the idea “hugely discriminatory”.Mr Johnson said to have been “raging” comparatively low levels of take-up of vaccines among younger Britons, and No 10 has not ruled out a requirement for proof of double-jabbed status for students. Labour said banning unvaccinated students would be a “barrier to learning”. Kate Green,...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haitians Displaced by Gang Violence Face Bleak Future

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Haitians displaced by gang incursions into swaths of the capital now live on the sharpest edge of insecurity in the Caribbean country, which is reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month. Officials say thousands of people have lost their homes to encroachment by...
Public HealthComplex

Arkansas Healthcare Worker Who Was Hospitalized for a Month With COVID-19 Faces $1 Million in Medical Bills

A healthcare worker in Arkansas who spent a month hospitalized with COVID-19 has been hit with nearly $1 million in medical bills. Shenita Russie, 42, a mobile respiratory therapist, opened up about the high treatment costs to local news station THV11. “The bills? They were incredible. I mean it was close to a million dollars for how sick I was on life support,” she said.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

World Health Organization seeks stop to COVID booster

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Health Organization says countries should hold off on giving COVID booster shots, because there should be a greater focus on getting people from poorer countries vaccinated first. Many developed countries have seen vaccination rates plateauing over the past few months, and global organizations are...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

