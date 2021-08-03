Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

Displaying items by tag: clinic

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

FirstHealth restricting visitation in hospitals, emergency departments and clinics as COVID-19 cases rise

PINEHURST — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Sandhills, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has implemented new visitor restrictions across the health system. Beginning Aug. 3, 2021, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Friday, 13 December 2019 15:57

FirstHealth Palliative Care Clinic opens in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Patients in Richmond County and the surrounding area who are facing a serious illness now have an additional resource to help maintain their quality of life. FirstHealth's new Palliative Care Clinic opened Nov. 26 in Rockingham at 921 South Long Drive and focuses on coordinating care with patients' primary care and specialist providers. The goal is to help patients better understand their illness, manage symptoms and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Comments / 0

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Health
Pinehurst, NC
Health
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinics#Emergency Departments#Long Drive#Sandhills#Local News Tagged#Firsthealth#Lifestyle Tagged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

COVID-related deaths in Richmond County now at 107

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Tuesday announced the 107th COVID-related death since April of 2020 and the sixth since last Friday. According to the Health Department, the race and gender breakdown is as follows: 19 African American females, 16 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two American Indian males, 31 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males.
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Harm reduction kits available through Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium

PINEHURST — Working to reduce the risk of opioid overdoses, members of the Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium have developed kits designed to help minimize harm events. The SORC is a group of agencies in Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond counties representing health care, law enforcement, behavioral health, public health, county government and other non-profit organizations.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Stuff the Bus hauls in 32K supplies for Richmond County students

ROCKINGHAM — A group of student volunteers spent part of their Wednesday loading more than 30,000 supplies on a school bus parked in front of Walmart. The volunteers, from the Richmond Senior High School Beta Club and National Honor Society, sorted paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks and other supplies on the seats for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Richmond Observer

FirstHealth restricting visitation in hospitals, emergency departments and clinics as COVID-19 cases rise

PINEHURST — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Sandhills, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has implemented new visitor restrictions across the health system. Beginning Aug. 3, 2021, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics. For hospital inpatients, the support person...
Public HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS adds county-level COVID-19 vaccination data from federal providers to Dashboard

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine data dashboard now includes county-level vaccination information from federal providers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service. The data is included on the dashboard’s "People Vaccinated...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County COVID relief funds held up by 'bureaucratic process'

ROCKINGHAM — After several months, Richmond County is “still in the pipeline” to receive funding to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments. County Manager Brian Land told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening that he and local health officials are being told the $900,000 Community Development Block Grant is “in a holding pattern” — something they’ve been told by the N.C. Department of Commerce for about the past five months.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS announces Medicaid Managed Care Regional Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plans

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the selection of seven organizations to serve as Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disability Tailored Plans. Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual/developmental disability or traumatic...
Public HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in unvaccinated North Carolinians; hospitalizations doubled in 2 weeks

RALEIGH — After months of decline, North Carolina is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 spread among those who are unvaccinated. Yesterday, 1,998 cases were reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and 817 people are hospitalized with 132 admitted in the past 24 hours. There have been 9,053 cases reported over the past seven days compared to 5,441 cases in the preceding seven days — a 66% increase — and hospitalizations doubled since July 9 and are at the highest rate they have been since the May 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy