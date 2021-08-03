Displaying items by tag: clinic

FirstHealth restricting visitation in hospitals, emergency departments and clinics as COVID-19 cases rise

PINEHURST — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Sandhills, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has implemented new visitor restrictions across the health system. Beginning Aug. 3, 2021, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics.

Friday, 13 December 2019 15:57

FirstHealth Palliative Care Clinic opens in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Patients in Richmond County and the surrounding area who are facing a serious illness now have an additional resource to help maintain their quality of life. FirstHealth's new Palliative Care Clinic opened Nov. 26 in Rockingham at 921 South Long Drive and focuses on coordinating care with patients' primary care and specialist providers. The goal is to help patients better understand their illness, manage symptoms and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.

