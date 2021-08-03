Hummingbird grabs a quick snack

Tony Wenzel of Randall snapped this photo of a red throat hummingbird snacking on a fuchsia. Wenzel shared these facts about the hummingbird: It is the smallest bird; the Ruby Throat Hummingbird, the most common hummingbird, can flap it wings 50 times per second. During courtship, the male hummingbird’s wings will reach beats up to 200 beats per second and will reach speeds of 55 MPH when diving during courtship. They can fly up and down and sideways and their normal speed is 26 MPH. The hummingbird winters in Mexico and has a lifespan of about five years.