Donald McKay Caldwell, Jr., 69, died suddenly on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He entered the world on July 26, 1952, in Hattiesburg, MS, and the Earth is still reeling. Ironically, he shared the name of his father who discovered his son’s temperament was much different than his own. Don attended Bay High in Bay St. Louis, MS, where the administrative building now bears the name of his senior. His basketball talents landed him at Pearl River Junior College. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans, master’s degree from William Carey College, and +30 from McNeese State University. While in college, he married the love of his life, Susan Aguzin Caldwell. They lived in Long Beach and Collinsville, MS, and Lake Charles, LA, while Don coached basketball and taught history. His animated, sideline antics attracted fans as much as the winning teams. His students and players never forgot his entertaining deliveries and one-of-a-kind humor. Upon moving to Moss Bluff, LA, he secured an Assistant Principal position where he seemingly had to suppress his comical nature. Instead, he leaned in and embraced his tendencies. He could not escape or help himself. His final job title always supplied a chuckle for those that knew him. Don became the Discipline Coordinator for CPSB. Yes, you read that correctly…Don was in charge of behavior. Unsurprisingly, he did an admirable job and retired in 2009.