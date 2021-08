Breaking Benjamin has announced a fall tour with Papa Roach joining on select dates. The headlining outing is set to begin September 11 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and will wrap up September 22 in Huntington, West Virginia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Breaking Benjamin fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 4.