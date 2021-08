The Board of Supervisors voted on Aug. 2 to de-appropriate the funding for the Mineral Volunteer Rescue Squad. The resolution that was passed by the board in a 6-1 vote does not eliminate the station, but it does limit their access to the remainder of the allocated funding from the 2020-21 fiscal year, as well as the funding that was allocated for the station in the 2021-22 budget. The money will remain in the Fire and Emergency Services fund, and distribution of it will be a the discretion of the county’s Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.