Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

The free UFC events you can attend this week before UFC 265

By Matt Young
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheapest available ticket to get into Saturday night's UFC 265 at Toyota Center is $120, but there are free options if you want to get close to the fighters before fight night. All the fighters on the main card - headlined by Houston's Derrick Lewis fighting Ciryl Gane for...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Night#Combat#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighter hit him the hardest in his UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has fought a lot of power punchers in his UFC career but one opponent sticks out. When Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229, many said he had to be worried about the Irishman’s power. He had been knocking everyone out at featherweight and knocked out and dropped Eddie Alvarez several times in his UFC lightweight debut. Yet, for “The Eagle” he says Justin Gaethje is the hardest hitter he has ever fought.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Relive Derrick Lewis' memorable Hail Mary KO of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229

Derrick Lewis gets another shot at the ultimate UFC goal this week, and he’ll do it in front of his home city fans. Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) takes on Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) for the interim heavyweight title in the UFC 265 man event at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+. The winner is presumed to advance to a title unification bout against champion Francis Ngannou.
UFCSherdog

UFC on ESPN 27 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, All Fighters Make Weight

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN airwaves for the second straight week with UFC on ESPN 27, featuring a disgraced former champion.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 32 predictions

Though many fans will be excited to see T.J. Dillashaw back in a high-profile main event, the reason for his absence casts an indelible shadow over it. The two-time UFC champion’s impressive list of accomplishments will always be colored by his failed drug test for EPO that resulted in him receiving a two-year suspension that ended this past April. What impression it leaves on his future fights is yet to be determined and we’ll find out a lot about how Dillashaw is viewed going forward when he fights MMA Fighting’s no. 3-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 main event.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 32 co-main event canceled following injury to Macy Chiasson

The UFC Vegas 32 fight card just took a major hit after the promotion announced that women’s bantamweight bruiser Macy Chiasson was injured and forced from the lineup, which now proceeds with just 11 bouts for Sat. night’s (July 24) ESPN/ESPN+ card from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream...
UFCSherdog

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC on ESPN 27

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 27. The biggest story of "UFC Vegas 32," of course, is the return of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw from USADA-imposed exile. Accordingly, the biggest story in this week's Pick 'Em must be that exactly none of the Sherdog staff foresee Dillashaw getting his redemption angle started on the right foot. Sadly, the co-main event between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson, one of the more evenly matched and divisionally relevant fights on the card, was scratched during fight week due to an injury to Chiasson. Nonetheless, the 10 remaining fights provide a good amount of parity, and plenty of room for movement in the standings.
UFCMMAmania.com

Scratched! UFC Vegas 33 co-main event goes down in flames

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to postpone the heavyweight matchup between Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukaus, yet again, ripping it from the UFC Vegas 33 co-main event this Sat. night (July 31, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. TSN first reported the change on Monday. LIVE! Stream UFC...
UFCMMA Fighting

Matheus Nicolau vs. Tim Elliott targeted for UFC event on Oct. 9

An exciting flyweight matchup is headed to the octagon this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Matheus Nicolau and Tim Elliott are targeted to fight at the UFC’s event on Oct. 9. Although a venue and location has yet to be officially announced, the event is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
UFCnumberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Helper: UFC Vegas 32

Combat sports are one of America's longest-standing active sports to wager on. This was evident throughout the late 1900s as boxing took the sports world by storm. From Muhammed Ali to Mike Tyson, several stars were born, and Americans around the country placed bets on who would win boxing matches. Nowadays, with boxing much smaller than it was throughout the 1900s, mixed martial arts has taken the lead as America's favorite combat sport.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC on ESPN 27 Results: TJ Dillashaw Beats Cory Sandhagen via Decision in Main Event

TJ Dillashaw's 30-month hiatus away from the Octagon ended Saturday evening with a split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen to cap UFC on ESPN 27 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The former UFC bantamweight champion, who was suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for EPO use, moved to 17-4 for his career. The 35-year-old has won nine of his last 11 matches.
UFCMMA Fighting

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo on tap for Sept. 18 UFC event

“Knockout of the Year” winner Joaquin Buckley will attempt to rebound when he meets Antonio Arroyo. Buckley and Arroyo have agreed to a middleweight fight at a UFC event scheduled for Sept. 18, multiple people told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. The event’s location and venue have not been confirmed, but Fight Night cards have all taken place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas since the promotion got back to business.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC on ESPN 28 Preview: Hall vs Strickland Headline Event

What an exciting month for MMA fans. UFC opened July with a trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier; after that, Khabib’s student Islam Makhachev reminded us how dangerous Dagestan Wrestling is. Next, T.J Dillashaw returned to the octagon against Cory Sandahagen and showed up with a stunning performance last Saturday. Finally, the latest UFC event of July will be UFC on ESPN 28, with the main event bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The event is this Saturday, July 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy