McDonald's requiring all customers to wear masks inside many US restaurants, regardless of vaccination

By Emily Van de Riet, Digital Content Producer
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Meredith) – McDonald’s will require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its US restaurants that are located in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status, the company confirmed in an email Tuesday. The nation’s rising COVID-19 cases, largely due to the Delta variant,...

