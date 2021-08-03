Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

There's A Way You Can Beat The Best Investors. You've Just Got To Know When To Sell

By Greg Rosalsky
knpr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're Jeff Bezos, you're not going to have some random dude manage your money and hope for the best. You're not gonna open up a Robinhood account and risk it all on meme stocks like GameStop. You're going to hire the type of investor who has a Ph.D. in mathematics and drives a Bugatti, a go-getter who wakes up with a turmeric latte and pores over satellite images of factories in Asia to predict the earnings of some 3D-printing company most of us have never heard of. We're talking about the best of the best in finance.

knpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kahneman
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Billionaires#Stocks#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Robot#Inalytics#Planet Money#Bugattis#Ford Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsEssence

How To Invest In Stocks In 6 Easy Steps

Although there are more Blacks, exclusively younger Blacks, investing in stocks than ever before, there is still work to be done. Stock market investing can be intimidating, overwhelming, and an uncomfortable task to take on especially if you were not taught it growing up – whether it be at home or in school.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Unsure about investing? Join the club—an investment club.

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org . With bank accounts and CDs paying bubkis (Yiddish for nothing) and bonds yielding not much more, the stock market has been about the only way to earn something on your money lately (up 18% overall in 2021). But what if you’re insecure about investing in stocks? Then, you might want to consider starting, or joining, an investment club with a small group of others.
StocksForbes

Stocks Are Pricey. Here’s A 6% Dividend To Protect Your Portfolio

We talk a lot about discounts and dividends in our CEF Insider service. And they’re critical, of course. The need for a high dividend is obvious, especially if you’re in or near retirement. And buying a CEF at a big discount to net asset value (NAV) can slingshot us to serious price gains.
BusinessForbes

This Silicon Valley Company Wants To Give Everyone Access To IPOs

ClearingBid, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based fintech company that has a goal of providing every investor with the opportunity to buy stock in IPOs. Through its proprietary Securities as a Service™ platform, ClearingBid expects to take market democratization to a whole new level. Having its roots in the capital markets, ClearingBid wants to provide every investor and their brokers with access to IPOs, just like the big institutions.
StocksStreet.Com

Pfizer Price Targets? I've Got Them for You

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have broken out over their December 2020 highs Wednesday and one long-time Real Money subscriber asked me what price targets due I see now after the company reported earnings. Let's look at two Point and Figure charts. In this daily Point and Figure chart of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Good Life Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsRichmond.com

Your Funds: Adding more controls to your investment process

It’s easy to overcomplicate your investments, and hard to fix that problem. Investment portfolios age, grow and change with their owners. Many people gather investments and amass a collection without managing positions, selling and trimming to concentrate on strategy. It might be easy to solve that problem if there were...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: Index Provider Alerian Buys ETF Trends, ETF Database

Global index provider Alerian announced this week it will acquire ETF Trends and ETF Database, both currently owned by ETF Flows. ETF Trends is a web-site founded by ETF guru Tom Lydon in 2005 aimed at educating the financial advisor community on developments in exchange traded funds. ETF Database, founded in 2009, provides data and analysis on ETF investing. Tom Hendrickson currently runs that business. The two merged in 2019.
MarketsUS News and World Report

How to Switch Brokers and Move Investments

The brokerage you use is crucial to your long-term investment success. So if you suspect that your existing provider is not serving you, switching brokers should be top of mind. Since there are many brokerage options, you want to make sure you have the one that suits your investment goals....
StocksThe Post and Courier

ON THE MONEY: ETFs continue to dominate

The first exchange-traded fund, Standard and Poor’s Deposit Receipt, was introduced in 1993 and mimicked the results of the S&P 500 Stock Index. The idea for such an investment vehicle came from the creative genius of Nathan Most, who was hired in 1976 to be a part of a product development group at the American Stock Exchange, working on a way to increase AMEX’s revenues.
MarketsFinancial Times

ETFs set to overtake mutual funds as passive vehicle of choice

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. The mutual fund industry is poised to lose its crown...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

902 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Other hedge funds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy