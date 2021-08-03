Lakers News: Dwight Howard Reacts To Return To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have ushered in quite the homecoming in free agency this offseason by bringing back Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington Jr., and now Dwight Howard. Like Ariza, Howard played a key role in securing his first ring with the Lakers during an unprecedented 2020 campaign. While his departure in the last offseason was a tough pill to swallow for fans, he showed that he can still make an impact during his brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.lakersnation.com
