Kincart: The Perils of Spreading Mormon Extremism
I constantly grapple with my religious identity as someone who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I love parts of the church since it gave me the framework to understand my spirituality — and for that, I am forever grateful. But I struggle with the parts of my church that continue to inflict harm upon marginalized communities. The Deseret Nation, or DezNat, has become one of the most despicable perpetrators of these injustices.dailyutahchronicle.com
Comments / 0