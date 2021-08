Mental illness is universal and pervasive, with one in five individuals in the United States suffering from any mental illness and one in 20 individuals suffering from serious mental illness. While prevalence for mental illness is high, the statistics on treatment are shockingly low. In the United States, less than half of those who suffer from mental illness receive treatment for it. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in the world among 15- to 29-year-olds.