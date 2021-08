USGS seismographs have recorded a massive explosion off of the U.S. east coast east of Jacksonville, Florida today, August 8, 2021; registering as the equivalent of a 3.9 magnitude earthquake, experts say there is no risk of a tsunami to the East Coast from the blast. The blast occurred at 3:55 pm local time and was likely the work of the U.S. Navy which is conducting “shock trial testing” of a new ship.