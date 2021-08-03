Make-A-Wish® Wyoming seeks volunteers in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Make-A-Wish® Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Cheyenne area. These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork if needed and celebrating wish milestones along the way.