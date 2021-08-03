Cancel
Wyoming State

Make-A-Wish® Wyoming seeks volunteers in Laramie County

By Tiffany Logan
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Make-A-Wish® Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Cheyenne area. These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork if needed and celebrating wish milestones along the way.

