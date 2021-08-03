Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Portman: Infrastructure bill includes pathway to funding for Brent Spence Bridge

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0OyO_0bGVj1Ag00

CINCINNATI — The proposed infrastructure bill in Washington D.C. would include a pathway for funding that agencies could use to address the Brent Spence Bridge corridor, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Tuesday.

“I am pleased this historic bipartisan infrastructure agreement paves the way to address the Brent Spence Bridge,” Portman said. “As a life-long Cincinnatian, I have seen firsthand the ever-growing need for our community to invest in a solution for this outdated bridge.”

The Brent Spence Bridge first opened in 1963 and was designed the handle about 80,000 vehicles per day, but now more than 160,000 vehicle pass over the bridge that connects Ohio to Kentucky.

“The National Bridge Inventory lists the bridge as “functionally obsolete” due to concerns with capacity, sight distance and safety,” according to the Ohio and Kentucky departments of transportation. It’s a designation the state’s say the bridge has had since 1998.

Portman said the proposed infrastructure bill would provide $60 billion for state and local governments to fund projects like the Brent Spence Bridge. He said $45 billion would come in the form of grant funding.

Part of the proposed project for the Brent Spence Bridge would include a companion bridge that would double the number of lanes through the corridor, with some lanes dedicated to local traffic and others for through traffic.

The proposed project has been in development since at least 2017 and the financial plan to fund it has still not been determined.

The Brent Spence Bridge was thrust into the public eye in late 2020, when a fiery crash closed the key thoroughfare for six weeks while repairs were made to the bridge.

In March, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began managing the routine maintenance project that includes painting and cleaning the bridge. The maintenance is expected to be completed mid-November.

Transportation leaders have said the Brent Spence Bridge is “critical to the movement of people, goods, and services” between Kentucky and Ohio on I-75 and I-71.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Spence#National Bridge Inventory#Cincinnatian#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nearing decision time, senators were struggling to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly $1 trillion proposal. The package had appeared on track for eventual Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining...
PoliticsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world's carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Biden also wants automakers...
EducationPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: N.C. bill requires parental OK for child vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s legislature has given final approval to a bill that would require minors to get approval from their parents before being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The measure cleared the state Senate unanimously earlier this week and it passed the House on Thursday with support from all...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Budget office: Infrastructure bill adds $256B to deficits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nearing decision time, senators are wrapping up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan and talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal, with votes expected in the days ahead. A much anticipated analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Quarantine guidelines set for students exposed to COVID

Students in the Miami Valley may not have to be quarantined if they are exposed to someone with COVID at school if they meet a list of requirements identified by the state. It all depends on whether schools employ state mandated prevention policies. This is a change from the policy from the Ohio Department of Health last year where quarantine of students exposed to COVID was often automatic and they were sent home for two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy