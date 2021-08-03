The Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair Is Back

Last summer, with art galleries tentatively and cautiously reopening their doors to in-person visits after months of pandemic closure, 40 of them banded together for the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair (SDAF). Basically, they just held shows and had a centralized website. As I wrote then, it was a savvy piece of branding more than a proper fair—a way to say we’re still here, a way to impose unity in a time of solitude and diffusion. “If anything, that showed that we have a community of galleries right here,” says Judith Rinehart, owner of Pioneer Square’s J. Rinehart Gallery. “Like, Seattle is an art city.”