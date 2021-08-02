Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Roderick Strong Discusses The Diamond Mine, Wrestling Bobby Fish

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT Superstar and leader of The Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong, was recently interviewed by Fightful as he talked about the formation of the group and his upcoming matchup with Bobby Fish on NXT. You can check out some highlights below:. On his match with Fish: “I’m ready to get...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Roderick Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Diamonds#Combat#Wwe Nxt Superstar#The Diamond Mine#The Undisputed Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby Eaton Passes Away At Age 62

Pro wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday. Bobby’s sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed the news via Facebook. She did not reveal the cause of the death. Eaton was hospitalized in late July after suffering a bad fall. He reportedly broke several fingers...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEenstarz.com

Bobby Eaton Cause of Death: Pro Wrestler Dies Few Days After Suffering Injuries From Last Fight's Bad Fall

The legendary "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, confirmed by his sister. It was July 25 when Eaton was reported to be sent to the hospital after suffering a bad fall from his fight in Nashville, Tennessee. According to this article, he suffered from several broken fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It's unknown if his passing is related to the earlier accident.
Charitiesewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Eaton’s GoFundMe Reaches Goal, Ricky Morton Reacts

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, a GoFundMe account was set up to help Bobby Eaton’s family following his passing. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $15,410, far surpassing it’s original goal of $10,000. Ricky Morton took to Twitter to thank all of those who have...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Canceling NXT After Firings?

It was reported tonight that WWE had released several key WWE NXT talent including many notable names such as former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish and former WWE NXT North American Champion – Bronson Reed. However, are these just the beginning to inevitable changes for the NXT brand? This WWE fired NXT employee leaked their paycheck.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Missed Smackdown For Bad Reason

WWE SmackDown this week was certainly one for the books as it featured Bianca Belair defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega. However, one notable name not on the program tonight is the former multi-time WWE Champion and number one contender to ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship, John Cena. Cena recently broke his silence on the release of Bray Wyatt.
WWEEW.com

Wrestling star Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Wrestling star Bobby Eaton has died, his sister Debbie Eaton Lewis confirmed on Facebook. He was 62. "I never wanted to have to post this, but my little brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," Lewis wrote on Facebook. "When i find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn she found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a month ago."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford Comments On His WWE Ring Return

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena on FOX, The Street Profits beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. This was Montez Ford’s first match since defeating Chad Gable by DQ on the June 11th edition of SmackDown. Ford underwent a voluntary surgery that was not related to an injury on June 25th.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

A New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Broadcast

WWE has announced that Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which will air live from the Amalie Center in Tampa, FL. You can check out the official announcement from WWE below:. “As the Mysterios prepare for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship Rematch...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole May Leave WWE With Another Top Star

The former NXT Champion Adam Cole could be leaving WWE following the recent contract dispute. There have been multiple speculations regarding the status of his contract. Adam Cole and Pete Dunne both could be departing WWE. FightfulSelect.com reported that Cole is not the only person with their NXT deal expiring...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Makes Adam Cole An Offer, Pete Dunne – WWE NXT Update (Feat. Trish Adora)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Paul Wight Comments On The Rumors Of CM Punk & Daniel Bryan Coming To AEW

During a recent interview with The Ring Report, AEW Superstar Paul Wight commented on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will be coming to AEW, and more. He said,. “I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join. Both of them will fit and like how they’re treated much more in AEW than they will anywhere else. There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them,” he continued. “There’s very little micromanaging in AEW. There’s a lot of trust in your professionalism and knowing who you are as a talent and what you bring to the table. There’s a lot of freedom to really amplify that and bring out the most for the fans. Personally, from where I’m sitting, I think it would be an incredible opportunity for Phil and Daniel to come here to AEW. If they do, that’s fantastic. The fans are excited and they want to see them, so like most of the fans, I’m sitting back with bated breath to see what happens. I’m more than happy to chokeslam or chop or knock out either one of those two guys [Laughs]. I’m looking forward to the opportunity too! [Laughs]”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Why WWE Released 12 Wrestlers

WWE shocked the wrestling world once again on Friday when it was reported that the company released the following Superstars:. PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of talk internally of major changes for the NXT brand including a new logo, new lighting, a focus on younger talents, and a new format for the show.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Love Her Or Lose Her Match, Roderick Strong Bout, More Official For 8/3 NXT

Former friends collide on the August 3 episode of NXT. On Tuesday's NXT it was announced that former Undisputed ERA mates Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong will square off in singles competition. The two men were part of Undisputed ERA before the group split earlier this year. Fish was sidelined when the split happened while Strong disappeared for months before returning as part of Diamond Mine.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Adam Cole’s Meeting With Vince McMahon At WWE SmackDown

Adam Cole’s WWE NXT contract is slated to expire later this month after SummerSlam. The original deal expired after the Great American Bash show, but he signed an extension. Cole had a meeting with Vince McMahon at Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Fightful Select reports the meeting happened in McMahon’s office a few hours before the show and was said to have appeared to be a “high priority” to McMahon himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy