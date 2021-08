The La Marque Public Library, located at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque, will host The Tiger’s Eye Escape Room from August 3, 2021 to August 7, 2021 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. There will be slots available for a morning session and an afternoon session each day. The Escape Room is for preteens and up. Children younger than 13, must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 409-938-9270.