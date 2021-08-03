Ric Flair Issues Statement Regarding His Release From WWE

Ric Flair is a living legend. In fact, many would say that he is the greatest pro wrestler to ever step in the ring. He proved his greatness in front of rabid wrestling fans for almost forty years. Over the course of those four decades, the Nature Boy was the face of both the WWE and WCW. However, most of his career was spent with WCW where he hefted many gold belts. His time in the WWE earned him two inductions into the promotion’s Hall of Fame. One of those was for his solo career the other was for his part in the iconic stable, The Four Horsemen. Flair officially retired from in-ring action in 2012. However, re-signed to the WWE last year. Monday, the promotion released Flair from his contract.