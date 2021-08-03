The history of Route 66’s birthplace in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri is known for its roads and highways and possibly most famous of all, Route 66, the Mother Road. To understand traveling in Missouri, you have to take a trip back to a time before cars and trucks. What started as foot trails turned into rutted paths carved out by settlers. One of the first roads between St. Louis and Springfield, the Springfield Road, was created in 1837. The popularity of the automobile took off in the early 20th century, and people wanted to drive.