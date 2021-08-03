New Dark Matter gaming monitors deliver speedy specs for around $200

A great gaming setup isn’t just about the hardware within your PC. Sure, it’s a big part of it, but you also need all the best accessories to go alongside it to get the most from your specs. In particular, audio is an easy component to overlook, but being able to accurately hear what’s going on around you during your gaming session can make a massive difference in how well you play. Whether you play single-player or multiplayer, knowing when someone is about to creep up on you can give you the edge in battle. That’s why you need a great gaming headset which is why we’re taking a look at these great Alienware gaming headset deals right now at Dell. With plenty of cash to save via these offers, it’s important to check if they’re worth the money. We’re here to explain both options. Alternatively, check out the other gaming headset deals we also have available right now.