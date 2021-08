Hi everyone! This is Krista’s friend, Ashby, coming to you after a long hiatus to bring you an overdue book review. I have been reading nonstop this year to try and hit my Goodreads 2021 Reading Challenge. You can find me with my kindle or a book in my hand just about anywhere (preferably the beach but beggars can't be choosers). I just need to figure out how to read while Citi Biking and then I’ll be all set (JK JK). I am a little over halfway through the challenge and thought it would be fun to list out my favorite books of the summer so far! If you have any great recommendations, feel free to comment them here or DM me @ashbycoen!