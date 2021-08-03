Cancel
Corvallis, OR

Mailbag: Ask representatives to address housing

Democrat-Herald
 2 days ago

Increasing homelessness is a major problem locally and across the country (“Corvallis Council backs massive annexation, homeless cleanups” by Jim Day, July 19). Two initiatives in Congress can provide relief. The first is increasing funding for the Housing Voucher Program so it can reach all who qualify, instead of just the one in four it currently serves. The second is legislation that would increase the amount of affordable housing available. We can help by asking our representatives to support and pass these and other initiatives that address America’s housing crisis.

